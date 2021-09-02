Google rolls out Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update with bug fixes

Google is rolling out new firmware for the Pixel Buds A-Series. The small update brings general bug fixes, stability improvements and a fix for an issue that caused low maximum volume in certain cases.

The search giant detailed the firmware update via a short post on the Pixel Buds Help page. Google also noted that the firmware update brings the Buds A to version 233 and will roll out over the next 10 days. 9to5Google reports that the version change moves the Buds A from firmware 3.150.0 and brings them more in line with how Google labelled the Pixel Buds (2020).

Along with the firmware update, Google posted another help article announcing that the Pixel Buds A-Series will support ‘manual downloads.’ In other words, users won’t need to wait for Google to automatically push new firmware to their earbuds. Instead, they can trigger a download and install of the firmware themselves.

To do so, place the earbuds in their open case, grab your Pixel (running Android 10+) and head to Settings > Connected devices > Pixel Bud’s settings (for other Android phones, open the Google Pixel Buds app instead). Scroll down and select More settings > Firmware update and tap ‘Update available.’ Then follow the onscreen instructions.

While two relatively small updates, the ability to manually trigger a firmware update will likely be welcome for enthusiasts itching for the latest software and for those who want a little more control over updating their earbuds. Plus, the bug fixes will help improve the Pixel Buds A-Series experience overall.

You can learn more about the firmware update here, manual updates here and more about the Pixel Buds A-Series here.

Source: Google, (2) Via: 9to5Google