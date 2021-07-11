PREVIOUS|
Vidéotron receives funding to bring connectivity to the Bas-Saint-Laurent region in Quebec

The project aims to bring connectivity to 5,300 homes in the region

Quebecor’s Vidéotron is receiving $34 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Bas-Saint-Laurent region in Quebec.

The project aims to bring connectivity to 5,300 homes in the region by September 2022. The funding is being provided under the Quebec and federal governments’ Operation High Speed initiative.

“Vidéotron is proud to have been chosen to connect these households in the region to high-speed internet,” said Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau in a news release.

“Our company’s been present in Bas-Saint-Laurent homes for a good many years, and the investment announced today will help us connect even more residents to our network.”

The government notes that over the next few months, Vidéotron will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

Operation High Speed aims to ensure connectivity for 150,000 households through agreements with Bell, Telus, Vidéotron, Xplornet, Sogetel and Cogeco. The project is made possible through an $826.3 million investment from the federal and Quebec governments.

Through Operation High Speed, the two levels of government hope to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.

Source: ISED

