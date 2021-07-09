PREVIOUS|
Google Pixel 6 Pro alleged specs make it a high-end smartphone worth considering

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature flagship-level specs, according to this leak

Jul 9, 2021

10:09 AM EDT

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are reportedly poised to be heavy-hitters when it comes to specs, according to the latest leak from YouTuber Jon Prosser.

According to Prosser, who leaked exclusive renders of the two handsets back in May, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will offer several flagship-level specs.

Both devices are rumoured to support Google’s custom ‘Whitechapel chipset,’ Wi-Fi 6E, 5G and AER (Android Enterprise Recommended) certification.

Below are both the Pixel 6’s and Pixel 6 Pro’s leaked specs:

Google Pixel 6 (codename: Oriel)

  • Screen size: 6.4-inches
  • Display type: AMOLED
  • Rear camera setup: 50-megapixel (Wide) + 12-megapixel (Ultra wide)
  • Front camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,614mAh
  • Processor: Google
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • OS: Android 12

Google Pixel 6 Pro (codename: Raven)

  • Screen size: 6.71-inches
  • Display type: Plastic OLED
  • Rear camera setup: 50-megapixel (Wide) + 48-megapixel (Tele) + 12-megapixel (Ultra wide)
  • Front camera: 12-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Processor: Google
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • OS: Android 12

Additionally, Prosser says that Google is committing to at least five years of software support, which is similar to what Apple offers with the iPhone.

Lastly, the leak doesn’t include a release date for the devices, but Prosser says the Pixel 6 series will likely launch in October 2021 — this is pretty obvious given that’s when Google typically releases its smartphones.

While we’ve been hoping Prosser’s leaks are correct because that means the Pro model is a huge step forward for Google, it’s worth approaching these latest leaks with an air of skepticism until the Pixel 6 series’ official reveal.

Image Credit: Jon Prosser x Rensers By Ian 

Source: Jon Prosser (@Front Page Tech)

