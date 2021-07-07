Best Buy Canada currently has Alienware’s 27-inch AW2720HF gaming monitor on sale.
The full HD monitor is available for $499 instead of the regular $709 price tag ($210 off), as mentioned on Dell’s website.
The monitor features IPS technology with a native refresh rate of 240Hz for a smooth graphical experience along with a true 1 millisecond (ms) response time to ensure there is no blurring and the gameplay is as responsive as possible.
Additionally, the Alienware monitor supports both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to ensure tear-free gaming with optimal refresh rates regardless of your GPU brand preference.
Further, the monitor is a piece of art visually, as most of Alienware’s products are and features a fully customizable lighting system on the rear end that is tied directly to the in-game action (only works with compatible games). See the image below for reference:
The 27-inch monitor features one USB upstream, four USB 3.1 ports with one offering power charging, a VESA mount, a headphone jack, two HDMI ports and one display port. In addition, you can tilt, swivel and adjust the monitor’s height according to your preference.
You can learn more about the monitor on Dell’s website. To purchase the 240Hz monitor from BestBuy for $499, click here.
