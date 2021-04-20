PREVIOUS
Here’s how to watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event

The event starts at 1pm ET/10am PT

Apr 20, 2021

7:07 AM EDT

Apple’s Spring Loaded event is set to take place later today at 1pm ET/10am PT.

The keynote will be pre-recorded and livestreamed on Apple’s website and YouTube channel, just like the tech giant’s previous events amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike most Apple hardware keynotes, recent leaks haven’t given us the full picture of what the company will unveil today. That said, a recent BloombergÂ article suggests that the company might reveal its new 2021 iPad Pro and that it’s working on a new Apple TV with a built-in speaker.

Other rumours include new iMac models with minimized bezels and a desktop version of its ARM-based M1 chip, Bluetooth tracking AirTags and even an Apple TV with a built-in display and camera that aims to compete again devices like Google’s Nest Hub and Amazon’s Echo Show.

Most recently, rumours also appeared regarding Apple launching aÂ new paid podcast subscription platform.

MobileSyrup will have all the news directly from Apple’s keynote later today.

