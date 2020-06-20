Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from June 13th to June 19th.
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has leaked in a hands-on video showcasing the phone’s screen. The report also indicates the handset features a Snapdragon 865+ processor, an S Pen with new features, additional camera functionality and a QHD+ 120Hz screen.
Apple
A leak related to Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone appeared this week. The prototype device reportedly features two displays connected to a hinge, which means the handset doesn’t feature an actual foldable screen. The device lacks a notch and the front-facing Face ID camera is on the outer screen.
Asus
The Asus ZenFone 7 appeared on Geekbench this week. The handset sports 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 processor.
The ROG Phone 3 was spotted with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone features a triple rear-facing shooter with at least a 64-megapixel primary and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. Further, the rumour indicates it has 6,000mAh battery, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and 5G support.
The Asus ROG Phone 3 was spotted in a quick hands-on video. This rumour also indicates the phone uses a Snapdragon 865 processor, 30W wired charging and either a 120Hz refresh rate or 144Hz display refresh screen.
Asus ROG 3
6.59" FHD+120Hz or 144Hz
64MP Triple-Camera
Snapdragon 865
6000mAh+30W pic.twitter.com/kPj6hVwK70
— TechDroider (@techdroider) June 18, 2020
This leak goes against a previous rumour stating the ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch screen and not a 6.9-inch display.
Google Pixel 4a cases have appeared on Amazon Canada.
While it’s still unclear when Google will officially reveal its next mid-range Pixel, several cases for the yet to be released smartphone are available on Amazon Canada.
Some of the cases show the Pixel 4a’s rear-facing camera module and fingerprint scanner. On the front, the cases indicate the handset sportsa single front-facing hole-punch camera, which corroborates previous leaks related to the Pixel 4a
