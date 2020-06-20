PREVIOUS|
Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Apple foldable and Asus ROG Phone 3 leaks from this past week

Jun 20, 2020

10:04 AM EDT

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking.

All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from June 13th to June 19th.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has leaked in a hands-on video showcasing the phone’s screen. The report also indicates the handset features a Snapdragon 865+ processor, an S Pen with new features, additional camera functionality and a QHD+ 120Hz screen.

For more on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, click here.

Apple

A leak related to Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone appeared this week. The prototype device reportedly features two displays connected to a hinge, which means the handset doesn’t feature an actual foldable screen. The device lacks a notch and the front-facing Face ID camera is on the outer screen.

For more on the foldable iPhone, click here.

Asus

The Asus ZenFone 7 appeared on Geekbench this week. The handset sports 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

For more on the Asus ZenFone 7, click here.

The ROG Phone 3 was spotted with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone features a triple rear-facing shooter with at least a 64-megapixel primary and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. Further, the rumour indicates it has 6,000mAh battery, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and 5G support.

For more on the Asus ROG Phone 3 rumour, click here.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was spotted in a quick hands-on video. This rumour also indicates the phone uses a Snapdragon 865 processor, 30W wired charging and either a 120Hz refresh rate or 144Hz display refresh screen.

This leak goes against a previous rumour stating the ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch screen and not a 6.9-inch display.

For more on this ROG Phone 3 leak, click here.

Google

Google Pixel 4a cases have appeared on Amazon Canada.

While it’s still unclear when Google will officially reveal its next mid-range Pixel, several cases for the yet to be released smartphone are available on Amazon Canada.

Some of the cases show the Pixel 4a’s rear-facing camera module and fingerprint scanner. On the front, the cases indicate the handset sportsa single front-facing hole-punch camera, which corroborates previous leaks related to the Pixel 4a

For more on the Pixel 4a cases, click here.

