Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked with Snapdragon 865+

Alleged live images and video of Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone have leaked online.
Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has leaked the Note 20 Ultra in four images and a short clip. According to the well-known leaker, the phone will sport a Snapdragon 865+ processor, an S Pen with new features, a new camera function as well as a QHD+ 120Hz screen, which can be turned on at the same time, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.
It’s important to note that the Snapdragon 865+ isn’t actually out yet, and typically the Note series doesn’t use the ‘plus’ variant of the Snapdragon flagship processor.
There’s also reportedly an LTPO display, but that technology was developed by Apple for its Apple Watch, so it seems unlikely.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks incredibly similar to the Note 10+; however, I can barely tell the difference, and if someone told me this was the Note 10+ I’d believe it.
I guess the bezels are slimmer, and the Note 20 Ultra’s display isn’t as curved as the Note 10+, but is still more curved than the S20 series. However, it’s barely noticeable.
Though Ice Universe is quite reliable until Samsung officially reveals the Note 20 Ultra, take all leaks with a grain of salt. The Note 20 Ultra is rumoured to launch on August 5th at an upcoming Samsung Unpacked event.
