Ready for another contest? We are!
We already have the Bell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Bell Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G up for grabs, and now we have the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G.
The Galaxy S20 is in ‘Cosmic Grey’ and comes with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The S20 sports a 6.2-inch display (3200 x 1440 WQHD+), 4000 mAh battery, and features a 12-megapixel wide shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends June 30th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
You can learn more about Bell’s 5G network here.
Comments