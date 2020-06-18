PREVIOUS|
Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted in quick hands-on video

Asus may showcase this handset in July as it did last year with the ROG Phone II

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was spotted in a live video displaying the device’s front and rear.

The video was shared by TechDroider and showcases the phone’s high refresh rate, triple camera setup and the Republic of Gamer user interface.

From the video, the phone looks big and bulky but considering it’s rumoured to weigh 250g, that makes sense.

The tweet shares some of the information revealed by a recent leak of the ROG Phone 3, as well as some new details. The previous leak from TENAA (the Chinese regulator) detailed information such as the ROG Phone 3’s 6.59-inch display, 64-megapixel primary camera among three other sensors, as well as a Snapdragon 865 processor, and 6,000mAh battery. The new details from the tweet suggest the handset will also sport either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate and 30W charging.

Previously, the ROG Phone II only used a 120Hz refresh rate, so upping it to 144Hz would be an upgrade and would also be a higher refresh rate than all but one other smartphone on the market — the RedMagic 5G.

Other rumoured specs include up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 5G support.

It’s possible Asus could unveil the ROG Phone 3 in July, similar to what it did last year with the ROG Phone II. 

