PREVIOUS|
News

Watch a robot fold the Motorola Razr 27,000 times until it dies

Durability is an important question surrounding foldable smartphones

Feb 7, 2020

2:44 PM EST

0 comments

Motorola Razr

One of the most important questions surrounding foldable smartphones is how durable they are, especially when it comes to hinges and displays.

To find out just how durable Motorola’s recently released (at least in the U.S.) Razr actually is, CNET tasked a robot with folding the smartphone until it started to experience issues.

The publication used the same machine to test the Razr as it did with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold last October. In that case, the Fold died after 120,000 continuous, quick folds, with the hinge falling apart.

Motorola’s Razr was only able to survive 27,000 folds. While the smartphone’s display was still operational, the hinge no longer worked, causing the phone to be unable to close. This adds up to roughly 73 folds a day to kill the Razr in just a year.

It’s unclear if there was some sort of design flaw in the Razr CNET tested, as well as if another unit would produce similar results. It’s also worth noting that the publication’s folding robot seems to fold the Razr a little more quickly and rougher than a normal person would.

CNET was also able to get the hinge sort of working again after removing the phone from the folding machine and “massaging” it.

While we know Motorola’s foldable Razr is coming to Canada in 2020, the company has yet to reveal a specific release date.

Source: CNET Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Jan 24, 2020

12:18 PM EST

Motorola to show off 5G variant of Razr foldable in China: report

News

Jan 27, 2020

3:08 PM EST

Motorola Razr care video tells users ‘bumps and lumps’ are normal

News

Feb 7, 2020

12:26 PM EST

Motorola announces G Stylus and G Power mid-range phones

News

Jan 24, 2020

11:36 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 rumoured to launch in Q2 2020 with ultra thin glass, S Pen

Comments