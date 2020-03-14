Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are nearly always leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. Specifically, any smartphone leak that has occurred from March 7th to March 13th.
With the OnePlus 8 and Pixel 4a series approaching, we’re about to see plenty of leaks about these smartphones.
OnePlus
OnePlus’ upcoming handsets, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, will focus on 5G technology, according to the company’s CEO Pete Lau.
Robert Downey Jr., the Iron Man himself, was spotted holding onto a device that might be the OnePlus 8 Pro. The famous actor and OnePlus brand ambassador, was holding the phone while shooting an ad for the company.
While we can’t be sure that this is precisely the OnePlus 8 Pro, it seems to match previous leaked renders of the handset.
While events are getting cancelled left and right, OnePlus’ livestreamed event for its upcoming handsets are still on its way. A new leak indicates that OnePlus will launch its 8 series smartphones on April 15th.
A video of the Google Pixel 4a was posted online. The video showcases the hole-punch camera, a single shooter on the rear, a 5.81-inch LCD screen and a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution at 443ppi.
The smartphone also reportedly features Android 10, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 3,080mAh battery and a Snapdragon 730 chipset.
There was also a sketchy leak of the Pixel 4a handset that showcased the handset in a fabric case. This leak, unfortunately, did not offer as much detail as the video.
An image of a marketing billboard for the Pixel 4a confirmed the smartphone’s price, which is reportedly $399 USD (about $548 CAD).
Apple
Apple’s next iPhone might feature a rear depth-sensing camera. This would push Apple to match the multiple Android devices that launched within the last year that feature the 3D time-of-flight sensors.
Apple filed a patent to the U.S. Patent and Trademarks office that describes an interesting folding device.
To be clear, the patent describes not a phone with a foldable screen, but two independent displays that when unfolded, operate like a single screen. This seems similar to Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Neo device.
Motorola
The Motorola Edge+ logo and FCC filing have both surfaced online
Additionally, the leak indicates the phone sports a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.67-inch 340 x 1080 curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a battery that’s bigger than 5,000mAh and up to 12GB of RAM.
