For a limited time only, Rogers is bringing back its $85/20GB unlimited throttled data plan.
This a throttled plan which means once a customer hits 20GB, they’ll have access to data just at a throttled speed.
This is one of Rogers’ Infinite plans that regularly costs $95. That said, the carrier has offered this sale repeatedly over the past few weeks.
Alongside its $85/20GB plan, Rogers is also bringing back its $105/20GB Canada+U.S. plan for a limited-time-only as well. This plan is usually priced at $115/20GB.
The plan also comes with:
- Unlimited Sharable Data
- Unlimited Canada Wide calling
- Unlimited text, picture and video messaging
- No more data overages
- Enhanced voicemail
- Call and name display
- Call waiting, forwarding and group calling
- 5G-ready
Head over to Rogers’ website to check out more about the plan.
