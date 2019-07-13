News
eBay Canada adding lots of discounts to compete with Prime Day

Jul 13, 2019

10:03 AM EDT

eBay sign

The Canadian eBay site is going to be publishing some hot deals of its own in July 15th and 16th.

Notably, the Canadian site is going to be running its summer sale until July 22nd, but some of the hottest deals appear to be on the 15th and 16th.

Some of the upcoming deals are as follows:

  • Microsoft Xbox One S + FREE Xbox Live Subscription (35% off)
  • Sony PlayStation 4 Pro + FREE PSN Subscription (10% off)
  • Dyson Supersonic Refurbished (22% off)
  • Google Home Hub (29% off)
  • Air Canada Gift Card ($40 off $500)
  • T-Fal Actifry Plus (12% off)
  • Worx Semi-Automatic Driver (55% off)

eBay has a handful of tech deal already live like these:

 

