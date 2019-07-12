News
PREVIOUS|

Huawei Mate 30 Pro to feature strange notch and waterfall display: rumour

Jul 12, 2019

11:33 AM EDT

0 comments

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will reportedly feature an extremely wide notch alongside a waterfall display.

Firstly, the notch, it’s unclear why a phone needs so many sensors of varying shapes and sizes. However, one can expect the phone to feature face scanning technology and what looks like a dual selfie camera setup.

Going along with previous leaks, the Mate 30 Pro will reportedly sport a curve that might be overdoing it. The waterfall display term indicates that the phone’s curved screen stretches closer to the bottom or back edge of the handset, thus creating the illusion of a waterfall.

Reliable leaker Ice Universe continues to say that a lot of other Chinese OEMs will adopt this type of curved display.

Huawei will likely unveil the Mate 30 Pro in the final quarter of 2019, similar to last year’s Mate 20 Pro. 

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the notch and waterfall display.

Source: Ice Universe

Image Credit: Ice Universe

Related Articles

News

Jul 11, 2019

6:44 PM EDT

Leaked screen protector suggests the Huawei Mate 30 Pro might have a waterfall display

News

Jul 12, 2019

12:43 PM EDT

A wild redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold appears

News

Jul 12, 2019

12:25 PM EDT

APK teardown suggests Tasks integration coming to Calendar on Android

News

Jul 12, 2019

12:24 PM EDT

Android Q Beta 5 grants every app full location access to prep for official release

Comments