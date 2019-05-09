Carriers at risk of losing young customers due to connectivity issues: study

Despite being the heaviest users of mobile data, younger customers face the highest rate of connectivity issues, according to a recent study by J.D. Power.
The study found that there was an overall improvement in satisfaction in network quality across markets in Canada. However, Gen Y and Gen Z customers are encountering connectivity problems more than any other age group.
Carriers are at risk of losing younger customers due to the connectivity issues they face when using their devices, according to the study.
“When customers experience connectivity issues, it negatively affects their perception of reliability and erodes trust,” said Adrian Chung, director of technology, media & telecom practice at J.D. Power, in a press release.
Gen Y and Gen Z customers use apps on their phones three to six times more often than Boomers and Pre-Boomers.
Due to the evolving functions of smartphones, younger generations also have an increase in the number of apps that they have on their phones.
“Wireless carriers that want to reduce potential churn should focus on understanding the data problems experienced and better align plans to meet the data needs and expectations of these customers,” said Chung.
Younger customers use their phones as a communications hub, rather than as simple phones, and want carriers that can deliver to their needs.
The study was conducted online and measured problems per 100 connections. The study looked at a total of 23 carriers in the east, west, and Ontario region. The data is based on 13,900 responses collected from February to March of this year.
Source: J.D. Power
