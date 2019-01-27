Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Google Store discounts Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $200
- Public Mobile ending call centre support for legacy customers
- Toronto Police issued 670 distracted driving tickets during recent campaign
- New leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ images showcase 3.5mm headphone jack
- Canadian revenue-per-gigabyte 70 times higher than India
- Shaw is Canada’s second-fastest ISP according to latest Speedtest.net numbers
- Bell uses internal memo to defend sales of Huawei smartphones
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2019
- Telus set to increase select internet prices on February 25, 2019
- This patent might be our first look at Motorola’s rumoured RAZR foldable phone
- Dollarama launches online stores for bulk buying
- Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in February 2019
- Saskatchewan follows Quebec, charges Netflix subscribers PST
- Apple to switch to all-OLED display iPhone lineup by 2020: report
- Canadian carriers launch video series for customers with visual and hearing impairments
