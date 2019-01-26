Freedom offers 2GB data bonus on select plans for limited time

News
The deal works with the Big Binge 100GB bonus

Jan 26, 2019

4:01 PM EST

Freedom Mobile Will Arnett

Following Lunar New Year deals from Koodo, Virgin Mobile and Fido, Freedom now offers a 2GB data bonus on select plans.

While not advertised as a Lunar New Year deal, the offer does fall in line with sales from other Canadian carriers celebrating the Chinese festival.

Users who sign up with select plans can enjoy a 2GB data bonus every month. Select plans are also compatible with the Big Binge 100GB bonus, as well as the $5 Digital Discount.

Freedom 2GB bonus

The deal is available on some of Freedom’s Data + Talk plans including:

  • $55 Big Gig + Talk 7GB (5GB + 2GB) with unlimited Canada-wide calling and global text
  • $65 Big Gig + Talk 12GB (10GB + 2GB) with unlimited Canada-wide calling and global text
  • $85 Big Gig + Talk 17GB (15GB + 2GB) with unlimited Canada-wide calling and global text
  • $105 Big Gig + Talk 22GB (20GB + 2GB) with unlimited Canada-wide calling and global text

Users can also get the 2GB bonus on select data-only plans, including:

  • $55 Big Gig 12GB (10GB + 2GB) with Canada-wide calling at $0.05 per minute and unlimited global text
  • $75 Big Gig 17GB (15Gb + 2GB) with Canada-wide calling at $0.05 per minute and unlimited global text
  • $95 Big Gig 22GB (20GB + 2GB) with Canada-wide calling at $0.05 per minute and unlimited global text

Finally, you can get the 2GB bonus on Freedom’s 2GB Home plan. On this plan, you would get a total of 4GB (2GB plus the 2GB bonus) along with unlimited Canada-wide talk and unlimited global text, picture and video messaging when on Freedom’s Home network. On the Away network, you’d have to pay-per-use for each megabyte, minute or text used.

To take advantage of the 2GB bonus, you’ll have to activate in-store. You can find a nearby Freedom location or learn more about the data bonus here.

The deal is only available for a limited time.

Comments