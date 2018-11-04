Here all of October’s major tech device announcements

October is finally over, which means so are all of the month’s tech announcements.
MobileSyrup has covered a significant number of smartphone, laptop and tablet reveals this month.
Here’s a rundown of everything that you might of missed this in ‘Techtober.’
LG G7 One
While LG officially announced the G7 One back in August, the South Korean company only recently launched the device in Canada.
To learn more about the LG LG7 One, check out our hands-on, here.
Our review of the LG G7 One is coming soon.
LG V40 ThinQ
LG announced its newest smartphone, the LG V40 ThinQ. However, MobileSyrup confirmed that the handset will not be making its way up North. Unfortunately, we didn’t put together a review for the V40 because of the smartphone’s lack of Canadian availability.
However, to learn more about the LG V40 ThinQ, click here.
Surface Laptop 2
Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 2 that is powered by an 8th-gen Intel CPU. The laptop has up to 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM. The Surface Laptop is available now.
To learn more about the Surface Laptop 2, click here.
Our review of the Surface Laptop 2 is coming soon.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
This past month, Huawei announced the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design and the Mate 20 X.
Out of the four of the handsets, only the Mate 20 Pro is available in Canada. The other four devices are coming to European and Asian markets. The Mate 20 Pro will launch in Canada on November 8th.
To learn more about the Mate 20 Pro, check out our hands-on.
Our full review for the Mate 20 Pro is coming soon.
Surface Pro 6
Additionally, Microsoft unveiled the newest Surface Pro 6 tablet hybrid. This 2-in-1 also sports an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Surface Pro 6 is no available.
To learn more about the Surface Laptop 2, click here.
Our review of the Surface Pro 6 is coming soon.
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google finally unveiled the much-leaked Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Both handsets became available in Canada on November 1st and offer new features and greater specs in comparison to last year’s Pixel 2 and 2 XL.
You can check out our Pixel 3 and 3 XL review, here.
Razer Phone 2
Razer revealed its Razer Phone 2, a new handset with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Compared to the previous phone, the Razer Phone 2 adds IP67 water and dust resistance, inductive charging and a dual rear-facing camera setup. The Razer Phone 2 is also already available in Canada.
To learn more about the handset, click here.
OnePlus 6T
OnePlus unveiled its 6T this month as well. The OnePlus 6T featured in-display fingerprint scanning technology as well as a water drop notch. However, not much else differs from this device and the OnePlus 6. The phone is also available in Canada.
You can check out our full OnePlus 6T review, here.
Samsung Galaxy A9
Samsung has finally revealed a smartphone with a four-camera setup, called the Galaxy A9. The South Korean company’s new mid-range phone features a depth camera, main camera, telephoto camera as well as an ultra-wide camera. This is another device that will not make its way to Canada.
To learn more about the new handset, click here.
iPad Pro 2018
Even Apple revealed a few devices this past month. The iPad Pro 2018 comes in 11-inche and 12.9-inch variants. The latest iPad sports a Liquid Retina LCD display and lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.
To check out our iPad Pro 2018, click here.
Our full review of the latest iPad is coming soon.
MacBook Air 2018
Apple also introduced the latest MacBook Air 2018 that features a 13-inch display, reduced bezels, Touch ID and a thin design. Additionally, the new MacBook Air sports an 8th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, with an integrated UHD Graphics 617 card.
To learn more about the MacBook Air 2018, check out our hands-on, here.
Our full review of the MacBook Air 2018 is coming son.
Over the next few weeks we’ll have reviews of the 2018 iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and LG G7 One.
