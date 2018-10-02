Microsoft announces new Surface Laptop 2 with 8th-gen Intel CPU

Redmond computing giant Microsoft used its Surface event in New York City to announce the successor to its 2017 notebook computer.
Dubbed ‘Surface Laptop 2,’ Microsoft’s latest notebook looks almost identical to last year’s model, with the device’s signature Alcantara-covered keyboard returning in 2018’s model.
A video embedded within an October 2nd, 2018 tweet boasts that the Surface Laptop 2 is 85 percent faster than last year’s version, while being able to provide users with “All day battery life.”
The Surface Laptop 2 is powered by an 8th-generation Intel i5 or i7 processor; features integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620; should be able to deliver 14.5 hours of video playback; comes with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM; and comes in 128GB, 25GB, 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage configurations.
The device’s 13.5-inch, 2,256 x 1,504 pixel ratio PixelSense display reportedly packs in more than 3.4 million pixels, while also offering users contrast ratio of 1,500:1.
The laptop’s keyboard has also been redesigned and is faster and quieter than the 2017 model.
In terms of ports, the Surface Laptop 2 comes with a full-size USB 3.0 port, a Mini DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Surface Connect port for magnetic power and docking and a USB port for charging. It looks like Microsoft is not making the jump to USB-C with the Surface Laptop 2.
The Surface Laptop 2, which is set to be available on October 16th, 2018, starts at $1,299 CAD for the Intel Coffee Lake i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage base level version of the laptop.
A full breakdown of Canadian pricing can be found below:
Core i5/8/128: $1,299
Core i5/8/256: $1,649
Core i7/8/256: $1,999
Core i7/16/512: $2,799
Core i7/16/1TB: $3,449
Comments