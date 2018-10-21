News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Oct 21, 2018

7:03 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Review: All the small things [Read here]
  • Amazon to announce location of its second headquarters soon [Read here]
  • Region of Waterloo Library to offer rental of wireless hotspot devices [Read here]
  • Amazon’s 2018 Echo devices are mostly worthy upgrades [Read here]
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro Hands-on [Read here]
  • Manitoba to impose more severe distracted driving penalties next month [Read here]
  • Bell launches ‘Virtual Network Services’ platform for enterprise customers [Read here]
  • iPhone XR pre-orders are now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Apple announces ‘There’s more in the making’ event for October 30 [Read here]
  • Rogers announces plans to launch LTE-M network for IoT devices [Read here]
  • Here’s how to buy cannabis online across Canada [Read here ]
  • Amazon reveals revamped lighter, thinner Kindle Paperwhite [Read here]
  • 40 percent of Canadian companies unfamiliar with data privacy law [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile brings Extended Range LTE coverage to Edmonton, Vancouver and Hamilton [Read here]
  • Competition Bureau to investigate high-speed internet purchasing habits [Read here]
  • Tiny Palm phone wants to be your smartphone’s sidekick [Read here]
  • Rogers rolling out VoLTE to subscribers roaming in the U.S. [Read here]
  • Sidewalk Labs wants to establish a ‘Civic Data Trust’ to steward data, privacy [Read here]

