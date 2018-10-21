News
PREVIOUS

Are you interested in Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro?

Oct 21, 2018

11:03 AM EDT

0 comments

We recently went to New York City to get our hands on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The handset features Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 processor with a seven-nanometer artificial intelligence chipset. It also sports a dual neural processing unit (NPU) that’s capable of significantly better image processing when compared to the Snapdragon 845, according to Huawei.

The phone also uses flagship-level hardware, such a 3D sensing camera stacked with dot projector, IR camera, flood illuminator, and a TOF proximity sensor as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner with dynamic pressure sensor technology that works surprisingly quick.

Alongside this, the device is capable of working as a reverse wireless charger with any Qi wireless product. Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro also sports 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch OLED display and a triple rear-facing camera setup with 40-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera sensors.

With all of the above combined features in mind, what do you think of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro? Are you interested in the handset?

Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles

News

Oct 18, 2018

5:41 PM EDT

New Android app publishing format will mean smaller app sizes, faster downloads

News

Sep 29, 2018

9:57 AM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 3, Mate 20 Pro and OnePlus 6T leaks from last week

Reviews

Oct 16, 2018

9:30 AM EDT

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Hands-on: It’s all about the in-display fingerprint scanner

Features

Oct 14, 2018

7:16 PM EDT

MobiLimb is a hand-stroking robotic finger for your phone [Sticky or Not]

Comments