Are you interested in Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro?

We recently went to New York City to get our hands on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
The handset features Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 processor with a seven-nanometer artificial intelligence chipset. It also sports a dual neural processing unit (NPU) that’s capable of significantly better image processing when compared to the Snapdragon 845, according to Huawei.
The phone also uses flagship-level hardware, such a 3D sensing camera stacked with dot projector, IR camera, flood illuminator, and a TOF proximity sensor as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner with dynamic pressure sensor technology that works surprisingly quick.
Alongside this, the device is capable of working as a reverse wireless charger with any Qi wireless product. Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro also sports 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch OLED display and a triple rear-facing camera setup with 40-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera sensors.
