Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Sep 9, 2018

6:50 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Facebook claims BlackBerry stole voice messaging, GPS technology [Read here]
  • Rogers, Bell, Telus refute unsavoury telecom sales practice claims in CRTC submissions [Read here]
  • One week with the Nissan Leaf [Read here]
  • Samsung to launch foldable smartphone this year [Read here]
  • Bell assumes control of Alberta SuperNet broadband network [Read here]
  • There will be no Pixel-branded smartwatch this year [Read here]
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Camera Review [Read here]
  • What to expect from Apple’s fall hardware event: iPhone XS, Apple Watch Series 4 [Read here]
  • Koodo customers can now use Google Assistant to check their data use and more [Read here]
  • Telus launches new ‘Bring-it-Back’ smartphone trade-in program [Read here]

