Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has formally launched its previously reported ‘Bring-it-Back’ trade-in program.
The new program allows renewing Premium and Premium Plus (and Platinum subscribers in Quebec) subscribers to purchase higher-tier devices for lower upfront costs — so long as subscribers return the device in proper working order after 24 months or they pay a predetermined fee to own the device.
According to a Telus, the Bring-it-Back program fee varies from device to device, but the overall goal is to reduce the upfront costs subscribers must pay for new devices.
For example, a smartphone that costs $450 might be subsidized by $200, meaning that subscribers would only need to pay $250 upfront. That remaining $200 serves as the Bring-it-Back program fee. After 24 months, users have the option of paying off that $200 and keeping the phone, or returning the phone in proper working order and avoiding the $200 charge altogether.
Subscribers can also pay off their Bring-it-Back program fees at any time, and devices can be returned as early as six months after activation.
It’s worth noting that Telus’s definition of “Good working order” is stringent, but not impossible to follow:
- The device must be able to power on and navigate to the home screen
- Any activation locks (like Find My iPhone) should be deactivated
- The device’s display must function properly and the screen must be free of any dead spots or bruising
- The screen can’t be cracked or damaged
- The device mustn’t have any missing parts or liquid damage
- The phone can’t have been reported lost or stolen
- The device must be factory reset with all personal information deleted
Additionally, not all smartphones will eligible for purchase through the Bring-it-Back program.
The Bring-it-Back program can be viewed as the spiritual successor to Telus’ now-defunct T-Up! early upgrade program that was discontinued in April 2016.
The T-Up! program allowed subscribers to pay a $10 monthly fee, which allowed the trade-in of any device for a new product after 12 months.
Telus has yet to update its website to reflect the existence of the Bring-it-Back program. This story will be updated when the changes go live.
