Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

- Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in April [Read here]
- Rogers offers some former customers $500 bill credit, 20% discount on 10GB plan [Read here]
- Bell to replace CDMA with 4G in parts of BC, Quebec, Nunavut, Yukon and NYT [Read here]
- Canada’s telecom watchdog issues call for comments on next-generation 911 services [Read here]
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Camera Hands-on: Three lenses are better than two [Read here]
- Documents reveal Liberal government’s research into Netflix Tax [Read here]
- Telus and Koodo to introduce $30 connection fee, eliminate SIM card fee [Read here]
- Ontario government pledging $500 million investment to expand rural broadband [Read here]
- Health Canada is recalling 1.5 million uncertified USB chargers [Read here]
- Facebook delays rumoured smart speaker amidst data privacy scandal [Read here]
- 9.7-inch iPad (2018) Hands-on: Familiar, but new [Read here]
- Huawei P20 Pro Hands-on: More than meets the eye [Read here]
- OnePlus 6 leaked [Read here]
- Apple launching new ‘Everyone Can Create’ curriculum for classrooms [Read here]
- Bell TV services are now available on Amazon Fire TV Stick [Read here]
