News
PREVIOUS|

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Apr 1, 2018

8:36 AM EDT

0 comments

Huawei P20 line-up

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in April [Read here]
  • Rogers offers some former customers $500 bill credit, 20% discount on 10GB plan [Read here]
  • Bell to replace CDMA with 4G in parts of BC, Quebec, Nunavut, Yukon and NYT [Read here]
  • Canada’s telecom watchdog issues call for comments on next-generation 911 services [Read here]
  • Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Camera Hands-on: Three lenses are better than two [Read here]
  • Documents reveal Liberal government’s research into Netflix Tax [Read here]
  • Telus and Koodo to introduce $30 connection fee, eliminate SIM card fee [Read here]
  • Ontario government pledging $500 million investment to expand rural broadband [Read here]
  • Health Canada is recalling 1.5 million uncertified USB chargers [Read here]
  • Facebook delays rumoured smart speaker amidst data privacy scandal [Read here]
  • 9.7-inch iPad (2018) Hands-on: Familiar, but new [Read here]
  • Huawei P20 Pro Hands-on: More than meets the eye [Read here]
  • OnePlus 6 leaked [Read here]
  • Apple launching new ‘Everyone Can Create’ curriculum for classrooms [Read here]
  • Bell TV services are now available on Amazon Fire TV Stick [Read here]

Related Articles

News

Mar 29, 2018

2:13 PM EDT

Canada’s wireless service providers will be conducting public alerting tests from May 6-12

News

Mar 29, 2018

1:43 PM EDT

Telus and Koodo to introduce $30 connection fee, eliminate SIM card fee

News

Mar 29, 2018

8:09 PM EDT

Square Enix Montreal offering mobile game Hitman Sniper for free for limited time

Comments