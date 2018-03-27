Apple launching new ‘Everyone Can Create’ curriculum for classrooms

Cupertino computing giant Apple has announced a new creativity-focused curriculum for students, at the company’s education-focused event in Chicago, Illinois today.
Dubbed ‘Everyone Can Create,’ the free curriculum is designed to encourage students to learn four creative disciplines: music, video, photography and drawing.
The curriculum helps to encourage students to unleash their creativity in the classroom, according to Susan Prescott, vice president of product marketing at Apple.
The new curriculum joins Apple’s successful Everyone Can Code initiative.
Everyone Can Create provides a range of free learning resources and teaching guides that help teachers easily integrate drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into lessons, topics or assignments. It includes teacher and student guides, lessons, ideas and examples to “help teachers bring creativity and new communication skills into their existing subjects.”
As an example, Apple says students can use an iPad’s camera to learn about fractals.
Apple reports the curriculum was developed in collaboration with educators and creative professionals.
Everyone Can Create is available for preview today, and Apple says that more content will be coming later this summer.
Beginning later this spring, Apple Stores will also begin teaching Everyone Can Create as part of their regular ‘Today at Apple’ sessions for educators.
Comments