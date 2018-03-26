In an attempt to win back the subscribers it lost during last year’s ‘Big Gig’ pricing war, Rogers is offering some of its former customers an exceptionally enticing offer to switch back.
According to iPhone in Canada, Rogers called one its reader last week to offer the following deal to switch back:
- $0 64GB iPhone 8 on a two-year term (this is currently available for everyone)
- 20 percent discount on a $95/10GB data plan, making it $76 per month
- $500 bill credit added to the customer’s second bill
The reader left Rogers during the Big Gig dustup to switch to Bell take to advantage of the carrier’s take on the $60/10GB plan.
Rogers flanker brand Fido is attempting to entice former subscribers to switch back with a similar offer. According to one Red Flag Deals user, they were offered a $60/5GB plan, $799 iPhone X with $100 bill credit and an additional $300 bill credit to switch back.
Since iPhone in Canada published its story, several of its readers have chimed to say that they’ve been able to secure similar deals to switch back. Multiple Red Flag Deals forum users have said that they’ve been to secure similar offers as well. However, just as many RFD users have said they weren’t able to get the deal after calling. As with many retention offers, your mileage may vary.
That said, let us know in the comment section if Rogers called you to offer a similar deal.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers to confirm the retention offer and will update this article if we receive a response.
Source: Red Flag Deals Via: iPhone in Canada
