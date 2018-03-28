The Ontario government’s 2018 budget includes provisions aimed at improving broadband connectivity in the province’s rural and remote communities.
The Government of Ontario plans on investing over $500 million CAD over the next three years, including up to $71 million towards improving cellular coverage in eastern Ontario.
The province is also looking to invest up to $20 million to satellite communications company Telesat in order to support a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation project “which will help enable access to secure broadband services in rural and remote Ontario.”
“These investments will also help to increase average speeds in undersrved and unserved communities,” reads an excerpt from the Ontario government’s 2018 budget proposal.
Source: Government of Ontario
