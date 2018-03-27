OnePlus 6 leaked image reveals headphone jack and rear fingerprint sensor

An image of OnePlus’ next flagship, the OnePlus 6, has surfaced online courtesy of mobile tipster Evan Blass.
The picture shows the bottom of the device, revealing a headphone jack, bottom-firing speaker and a USB-C port. It also shows off what appears to a grey wood-grain back panel, rear fingerprint sensor and an obscured camera setup.
You've been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018
A recent spec leak suggests the specifications of the device won’t be much different from its predecessor, the 5T. The OnePlus 6 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3,450mAh battery and a 6.28-inch 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution OLED display.
A report from Android Central also suggests that OnePlus’ next flagship will feature a notched display.
Source: Evan Blass
