Over 100 games are now enhanced on Xbox One X

Last year, Microsoft confirmed at least 100 games will be improved in some capacity by the Xbox One X, its 4K-capable mid-generation update to the Xbox One.
These ‘Enhanced’ games would benefit from 4K resolution, HDR visuals, higher frame rate, or a combination of the three.
However, while many of the Enhanced game updates were ready around the time of the Xbox One X’s launch last November, some developers needed additional time to implement the improvements.
Now, though, Microsoft has confirmed that there are over 100 Xbox One X Enhanced games ready to play.
For comparison, Sony’s rival 4K console, the PlayStation 4 Pro, was last sitting at around 70 enhanced titles as of November 2017, over one year after the system’s launch.
A full list of Xbox One X Enhanced games can be found here, but some of the most prominent titles include Assassin’s Creed Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Gears of War 4, Halo 5: Guardians, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Call of Duty: WWII.
Through Backwards Compatibility, the Xbox One X also improves the resolution of select Xbox 360 titles, such as Halo 3 and Fallout 3, as well as the 13 original Xbox games supported in the program, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Crimson Skies.
The most recent addition to the Enhanced library is 2016’s hit racing game Forza Horizon 3. Notably, while many Xbox One X games use a technique known as checkerboarding to create 4K-like visuals, Horizon 3 is actually playable in true native 4K HDR on the system.
Only a small handful of games output 4K natively on the Xbox One X, including last year’s Forza Motorsport 7 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.
Via: IGN
