News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Oct 1, 2017

7:04 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • OPC recommends new legislation to protect Canadians’ personal information online [Read here]
  • Apple confirms iPhone 8 suffers from crackling earpiece problem, says fix is coming [Read here]
  • iPhone X Canadian carrier 2-year pricing revealed [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile’s Band 66 LTE is now working on some iPhone 8 devices [Read here]
  • Bell wants to create piracy blacklist through NAFTA [Read here]
  • Heritage Minister reveals creation of first-of-its-kind Netflix Canada production company [Read here]
  • BlackBerry reports strong Q2 2018 results, security focus continues [Read here]
  • Telus almost reaches 1Gbps benchmark in real-world LTE-A speed test [Read here]
  • Bell rolls out Comedy Central programming on iTunes [Read here]
  • Apple’s iPhone X confirmed to feature 2,716mAh battery and 3GB of RAM [Read here]
  • Rogers’ ‘Stream Saver’ data management tool now available [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in October [Read here]
  • One week with the Essential Phone’s 360 Camera [Read here]
  • Apple Pay Cash trademark filed in Canada [Read here]
  • Uber says it will leave Quebec on October 14 if province stands by new rules [Read here]

