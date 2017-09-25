Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus officially launched last Friday and most people reportedly skipped the lineup this year and ordered the latest flagship online. Or, it’s quite possible that many are holding out until the imminent release of the iPhone X.
Apple and its Canadian carrier partners announced the iPhone X will be available to pre-order on October 27th with the launch date set for November 3rd. It’s already known that the no-term price will be $1,319 CAD for the 64GB model and $1,529 for the 256GB version.
For those interested in buying the ten-year anniversary iPhone X from a Canadian carrier, Rogers has now listed its contract pricing; the 64GB model will be $599 while the 256GB is priced at $799. Both variants will be sold in ‘Space Gray’ and ‘Silver’ colour.
To put this price in perspective, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is priced at $549 on a 2-year plan with most Canadian carriers, including Rogers and Bell.
While Rogers is first out with pricing, other carriers set to release the iPhone X in Canada are Telus, Bell, SaskTel, Koodo and Vidéotron.
Source: Rogers
