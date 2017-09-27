Bell rolls out Comedy Central programming on iTunes

Bell Media has launched the “Comedy Central Room” on iTunes, offering over 100 series and specials from the popular network. The media giant has held the Canadian rights to Comedy Central since 2007.
Some of the featured Comedy Central programming that will be available on iTunes include specials from comedians Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer and Chris Hardwick, as well as Comedy Central Roasts, Chapelle’s Show and all 21 seasons of South Park.
iTunes viewers will also gain access to “never-before-seen content and behind-the-scenes features” when purchasing season collections from series such as Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer.
“It is our ongoing strategy to make Comedy Central’s extensive library of programming accessible to Canadians through a broad spectrum of platforms, and iTunes offers a perfect opportunity to reach additional consumers of this popular comedy content,” said Mike Cosentino, president of content and programming at Bell Media, in a press statement. “In addition to hundreds of episodes and specials, iTunes provides the ideal forum to make exclusive never-before-seen content from fan-favourites such as BROAD CITY available to comedy lovers across the country.”
Source: Bell
Comments