fbpx
News

Apple M4 Macs omit Wi-Fi 7 support, continue offering Wi-Fi 6E standard

Newly announced Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro don't feature Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, confirms Apple.

Steve Vegvari
Oct 31, 20242:13 PM EDT 0 comments

This week, Apple announced the new M4-powered Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro. While featuring an upgraded processor and some novel updates, there’s one surprising omission. All three major products are confirmed to not support Wi-Fi 7 and instead continue leveraging Wi-Fi 6E.

According to Apple’s Wi-Fi specifications page, the Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, seen across iPhone 16 models, won’t include the new M4 Mac products. However, with the continued use of Wi-Fi 6E, the new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro will include access to the 6GHz band on supported Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 routers.

The iPhone 16 series features Wi-Fi 7 chips from Broadcom to support the 802.11be standard with max data rates of 2400 Mbps. Wi-Fi 7 supports up to 320MHz bandwidth, accommodating multiple devices. Apple, unfortunately, has a limited bandwidth support of 160MHz. Thus, even though the iPhone 16 does feature a Wi-Fi 7 chip, it doesn’t take full advantage of the technology.

The chips on the iPhone 16 do support Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for simultaneous connections to multiple bands. Unfortunately, for an undetermined reason, Apple has chosen not to include Wi-Fi 7 support on the new Mac products. This means that the M4-powered Macs will continue offering more limited functions while connecting to bands.

New M4 Mac products will continue to operate with 14 additional 80 MHz channels and 7 additional 160 MHz channels. This will still result in fast wireless speeds with 75 percent latency reductions when compared to Wi-Fi 5.

Image credit: Apple

Source: MacRumors

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Canadian psychological horror game Outlast is getting a film adaptation

News

OnePlus 13 launches in China with 6,000mAh battery, IP69 and more

News

Pixel’s Weather app is now available on older Pixel devices

News

iPhone users on Koodo report losing RCS messaging after iOS 18.1

Comments