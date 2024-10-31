OpenAI’s Google competitor ChatGPT Search launches today

Google has been the king of the internet for what feels like a lifetime. But that could all change with the release of OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Search tool.

Introduced in a blog post on their website, OpenAI has thrown the gauntlet down in front of the world’s largest search engine. ChatGPT Search offers the language and learning capabilities of its base model, while offering more advanced search capabilities such as links to relevant websites and up-to-date news.

The company has partnered with news organizations and data providers to pull relevant information in real-time, including weather, sports, stocks, and even maps. It “promises to better highlight and attribute information from trustworthy news sources, benefiting audiences while expanding the reach of publishers like ourselves who produce premium journalism,” according to the blog post.

It’s a natural move for the company, positioning themselves as the leader in the search space. Being able to drop the “Google coded” language we adopt when trying to search via keywords in favour of more conversational language is a huge step forward. But there’s still a lot we don’t know.

Google’s algorithm has never been transparent, but we have some idea of what it prioritizes and how it uses links, keywords, traffic, and more to determine what to push to users. It will be a while before ChatGPT Search is ready to make a real run at the crown, but the battle is on between the data giants to determine who comes out on top as the search engine of choice.

ChatGPT Search is available today for Plus, Team and Enterprise users. While there is no official confirmation from OpenAI on whether Search has also launched in Canada today, I asked ChatGPT and it said yes. So take that as you will.

Images credit: OpenAI