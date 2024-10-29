Honey, I shrunk the Mac mini

The new Mac mini is 12 x 12 centimetres, and it’s really super tiny, making it Apple’s cutest computer ever. It looks like a shrunken-down version of the Mac Studio, and I’m in love with it.

The new device is available for pre-order now but will be on store shelves on November 8th. The back of the device has three USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and gigabit ethernet. The front of the cube has two USB-C ports and an AUX jack, making it easy to plug in a pair of headphones and accessories.

You can spec it out with either an M4 chip or the M4 Pro chip. All the models come with 16GB of RAM by default, but depending on your chip configuration, you can upgrade to 32GB for the M4 model and 64GB with an M4 Pro. On the storage side, you can also upgrade the M4 model with 2TB of storage, but the M4 Pro can go all the way up to 8TB. You can also add 10-gig Ethernet to the M4 Pro model.

The new design also works sort of like the Mac Studio with a fan on the bottom, sucking heat in the back and out the front, pushing it out to keep the chip cool. This is especially helpful if you opt for the more powerful M4 Pro chipset. If you get the M4 Pro option, the computer’s rear USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 5, so they have 80Gbps transfer speeds. Apple has also boosted the memory bandwidth a ton on this model with transfer speeds of 273GB/s.

Like other M-series Macs, the new mini will support Apple Intelligence, and since the M4 chipset has Apple’s fastest neural engine, it should be able to support Apple Intelligence features like writing tools, image generation, and more as the company continues to roll out AI features over the next few years. On top of that, apps that use AI features like the Aperty photo editor should run the fastest on M4 hardware.

The Mac mini starts at $799 with the M4 chip and the M4 Pro option starts at $1,899. You can also get these with Apple education pricing and the M4 version starts at $669 if you can take advantage of this discount. Like the newer Apple Watches, Apple has made the new Mac mini carbon neutral by reducing the greenhouse gases needed to make it and transporting it by 80 percent compared to the older M2 mini.