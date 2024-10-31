Canadian psychological horror game Outlast is getting a film adaptation

League of Legends, Tomb Raider, Mario, all of these iconic video games have been made into movies or series. Now Lionsgate and Canadian game studio Red Barrels are bringing an iconic horror series to the big screen.

Outlast is being made into a film produced by Roy Lee (It, Late Night with the Devil), who will attempt to make the film as scary as the game.

JT Petty, who helped with the game’s story, will work on the film’s screenplay. “Red Barrels has been pushing the limits of horror in games for more than a decade, and expanding the Outlast Universe into film is an incredible opportunity to dive deeper into the characters and killers we love,” says Petty in a press release.



Lionsgate is responsible for films like the Saw franchise and Imaginary, so Outlast should be very creepy.

Outlast launched over 10 years ago and is a first-person psychological horror video game.

Image Credit: Red Barrels