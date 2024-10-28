Apple unveils new M4 iMac with 16GB of RAM in the base model

Apple has updated the new iMac with the M4 chipset, and for the first time ever, it comes with 16GB of RAM by default at the same price as the old 8GB model ($1,699).

Beyond the extra RAM and the faster chipset, there are some other really nice additions to the model, including a revamped suite of colours that bring a bit more vibrance and brightness to the line. All the models also come with a new 12-megapixel centre-stage camera that also supports Desk View, so you can use it to showcase something on your desk when on a video call. The computer also comes with a new Magic Mouse or trackpad and keyboard that charges via USB-C, which means that every Apple Product has now dropped the Lightning connector in favour of the newer USB-C standard.

The M4 iMac supports two external 6K displays, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. If you have a TouchID keyboard, you can also use fast user switching, so once the keyboard recognizes your fingerprint, it will log you into your profile right away. This is a great feature for families that share a computer or workplaces that have one computer for checkout.

When configuring what iMac to buy, the base model starts at $1,699 and comes with a standard Magic Keyboard (without TouchID) and a mouse or trackpad. It also only has two USB 4 ports and can’t be configured to add the Nano texture to the glass. This model has an 8-core CPU/GPU, 16GB of RAM and comes with 256GB of storage. However, you can add Ethernet, more RAM, and storage when you check out, as well as upgrade the keyboard. But if you do, I’d recommend upgrading to the next model in the line since it comes with more ports, Ethernet and a TouchID keyboard by default.

The other model comes with a 10-core GPU/CPU and the same 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, gigabit Ethernet, and the Touch ID keyboard for $1,949. You can also add the nano-textured glass to this model for an extra $250 if you have your computer in a bright room with lots of glare. Each storage tier costs an additional $250. It’s the same with the RAM. However, with 16GB as the base model, I think most iMac buyers will be fine with the base RAM config and should spend their extra budget on getting as much storage as possible; you can push it all the way up to 2TB for an extra $1,000.

The new M4 iMac is up for pre-orders today and will start shipping on November 8th.

Apple’s press release also mentions that ChatGPT will be integrated into the new AI writing tools sometime in December to help you get writing prompts on top of the existing tools that help with summarization and proofreading that were released today. That said, it seems like the Apple intelligence features will launch in U.S. English first before coming to Canadian English, so Canadians who want to write with words in our lexicon may need to wait a bit longer.

Source: Apple Canada