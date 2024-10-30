The new M4 MacBook Pro launches alongside M4 Max chipset

You can now buy the MacBook Pro with an M4, M4 Pro or M4 Max chipset, and the base model comes with 16GB of RAM, like Apple’s other M4 products that came out this week.

Additionally, the base model now has three Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, which is a nice upgrade since the M3 version only had two USB-C ports. So, the base model with the M4 chip is now more in line with the other Pros. I also think the 16GB of RAM upgrade makes this computer feel more “pro” than the previous base model.

If you get the upgraded MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro or Max chipset, the USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 5 speeds, and the new chips have enhanced speeds, allowing them to support ray tracing in games, including Remedy’s Control, which will launch on Mac later this year. The M4 chips include the world’s fastest available single-core performance and are built on a three-nanometre process, which should allow them to be powerhouse machines while still sipping battery.

According to Apple’s testing, all the models should have roughly 24 hours of battery life, 1,000 nits of brightness, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, and a new option when you checkout to add the nano texture display coating to cut glare.

Of course, they all still include an HDMI port, SDXC card reader, headphone jack, and MagSafe charger. You can also attach up to four external monitors to the computers with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

Overall, these are huge upgrades for anyone still using an Intel MacBook and substantial upgrades for anyone using an M1, but M2 and M3 MacBook users are likely still okay with waiting another year or so before upgrading.

The new computers are available to pre-order today and will start shipping on November 8th. The M4 version of the MacBook Pro starts at $2,099, the 14-inch M4 Pro variation comes in at $2,699, and the 16-inch starts at $3,299. You can also buy these from the Apple Education store to save around $150 per computer.