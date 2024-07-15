fbpx
News

A bunch of Prime Video Canada Channels are $0.99/month for Prime Day

Save on AMC+, CityTV+, Paramount+, Teletoon+ and more

Bradly Shankar
Jul 15, 20245:41 PM EDT 0 comments
A variety of Prime Video Channel are currently discounted in Canada for Prime Day.

Notably, several are as low as $0.99/month, while others are still significantly discounted. The discounted prices are valid for two or three months, depending on the Channel.

  • AcornTV — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)
  • AllwaysBlk — $0.99 (regularly $5.99/month)
  • AMC+ — $0.99 (regularly $8.99/month)
  • BBC Earth — $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month)
  • BBC Select — $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)
  • BritBox — $2.99 (regularly $10.99/month)b
  • CityTV+ — $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)
  • CrunchyRoll — $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)
  • Discovery+ — $0.99 (regularly $8.99/month)
  • FamilyTV — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)
  • Great Courses — $0.99 (regularly $7.99/month)
  • Hayu — $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)
  • Hollywwod Suite- $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)
  • MGM — $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month
  • OutTV – $0.99 0 (regularly $3.99/month)
  • Paramount+ — $3.63 (regularly $10.99/month)
  • PBS Masterpiece – $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)
  • Smithsonian Channel – $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month)
  • StackTV — $4.29 (regularly $12.99/month)
  • Starz — $0.99 (regularly $5.99/month)
  • Stingray — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)
  • Super Channel — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)
  • Teletoon+ — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)

Check out all of the Channels here.

“You can find all our Amazon Prime Day coverage here and more deals here.”

Image credit: 

Via: RedFlagDeals

