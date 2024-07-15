A bunch of Prime Video Canada Channels are $0.99/month for Prime Day

A variety of Prime Video Channel are currently discounted in Canada for Prime Day.

Notably, several are as low as $0.99/month, while others are still significantly discounted. The discounted prices are valid for two or three months, depending on the Channel.

AcornTV — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)

AllwaysBlk — $0.99 (regularly $5.99/month)

AMC+ — $0.99 (regularly $8.99/month)

BBC Earth — $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month)

BBC Select — $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)

BritBox — $2.99 (regularly $10.99/month)b

CityTV+ — $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)

CrunchyRoll — $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)

Discovery+ — $0.99 (regularly $8.99/month)

FamilyTV — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)

Great Courses — $0.99 (regularly $7.99/month)

Hayu — $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)

Hollywwod Suite- $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)

MGM — $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month

OutTV – $0.99 0 (regularly $3.99/month)

Paramount+ — $3.63 (regularly $10.99/month)

PBS Masterpiece – $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)

Smithsonian Channel – $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month)

StackTV — $4.29 (regularly $12.99/month)

Starz — $0.99 (regularly $5.99/month)

Stingray — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)

Super Channel — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)

Teletoon+ — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)

Check out all of the Channels here.

“You can find all our Amazon Prime Day coverage here and more deals here.”

Image credit:

Via: RedFlagDeals