A bunch of Prime Video Canada Channels are $0.99/month for Prime Day

A variety of Prime Video Channel are currently discounted in Canada for Prime Day.
Notably, several are as low as $0.99/month, while others are still significantly discounted. The discounted prices are valid for two or three months, depending on the Channel.
- AcornTV — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)
- AllwaysBlk — $0.99 (regularly $5.99/month)
- AMC+ — $0.99 (regularly $8.99/month)
- BBC Earth — $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month)
- BBC Select — $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)
- BritBox — $2.99 (regularly $10.99/month)b
- CityTV+ — $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)
- CrunchyRoll — $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)
- Discovery+ — $0.99 (regularly $8.99/month)
- FamilyTV — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)
- Great Courses — $0.99 (regularly $7.99/month)
- Hayu — $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)
- Hollywwod Suite- $0.99 (regularly $4.99/month)
- MGM — $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month
- OutTV – $0.99 0 (regularly $3.99/month)
- Paramount+ — $3.63 (regularly $10.99/month)
- PBS Masterpiece – $0.99 (regularly $6.99/month)
- Smithsonian Channel – $0.99 (regularly $3.99/month)
- StackTV — $4.29 (regularly $12.99/month)
- Starz — $0.99 (regularly $5.99/month)
- Stingray — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)
- Super Channel — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)
- Teletoon+ — $0.99 (regularly $9.99/month)
