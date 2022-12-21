Spotify might rebrand Anchor under its main podcast service

Spotify is asking some creators under its Spotify for Podcasters program what they think about a rebrand.

According to TechCrunch, Spotify is considering combining Anchor and Spotify for Podcasters under one platform called Spotify Creator Studio.

Spotify acquired Anchor, a free broadcasting service, alongside Gimlet Media in 2019.

The possible rebrand would see Spotify for Podcasters rebranded to “Spotify Creator Studio — Unhosted” and Anchor to “Spotify Creator Studio — Hosted.”

The unhosted version will allow podcasters who host their shows on other platforms to access analytics and polls. Hosted will allow podcasts hosted through the Spotify Creator Studio to access free hosting, the mobile app, monetization, and features in the unhosted category.

Both categories would be free to access, TechCrunch reports.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys and tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a Spotify representative told the publication.

“Some of these end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no news to share on future plans at this time.”

Source: TechCrunch