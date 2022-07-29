Crave ‘can’t confirm’ if upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off will stream in 4K

HBO Max’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon is airing on Bell’s Crave streaming service on August 21st at 9pm ET/6am PT.

On HBO Max in the U.S., House of the Dragon will stream in 4K resolution; however, that might not be the same situation on Crave in Canada. MobileSyrup reached out to Bell regarding House of Dragon’s streaming quality, and we’ve learned that the upcoming TV show’s resolution is currently up in the air.

“At this time, we can’t confirm that HBO’s House of the Dragon will be available in 4K on Crave. Our team is working on it and we hope to have an update soon,” said a Crave spokesperson.

We’ll hopefully learn more about the situation before the official launch of the HBO Max Original series.

For those wondering if Crave even offers 4K, Bell soft-launched 4K content on Apple TV and then proceeded to release 4K content on Android TV, FireTV and Chromecast platforms. Back when 4K content was first announced, titles like Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Godzilla vs Kong were some of the first movies/TV shows to stream in 4K on the above platforms.

House of Dragon takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of the House of Targaryen.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno. The series will feature ten episodes.

Image credit: HBO