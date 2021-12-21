Here are the best Boxing Day deals available in Canada right now

Several Canadian retailers have discounted gadgets, appliances and all types of electronics as part of their Boxing Day promotions.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and deals available in Canada right now:

Best Buy

Best Buy’s sale includes a vast variety of electronics and gadgets, including gaming PCs, monitors, headphones laptops and more.

Check out some notable deals below:

The Source

The Source has gone live with its Boxing Day deal, with solid discounts on all major gadget categories, including TVs, laptops, smart home devices and more.

Check out some of the notable deals from The Source’s Boxing Day sale below:

Staples

Staples Canada has released an early sneak peek of its Boxing Day offers that start in stores on December 26th at 8am local time and online on December 25th at 12am ET/9pm PT.

Check out some of the deals from the upcoming sale below:

Gamestop

It’s worth noting that Gamestop’s Boxing Day deals are more or less the same as those that were offered by the gaming retailer for ‘Black Friday.’

Below are a few of Gamestop’s better offers:



Returnal (PlayStation 5): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC): $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5): $49.99 (regularly $64.99)

Demon’s Souls (PlayStation 5): $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

Far Cry 6 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch): $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

You can find the full flyer here.