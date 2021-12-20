Here are GameStop Canada’s Boxing Week 2021 sales

GameStop Canada’s full Boxing Week 2021 flyer has been revealed.

It’s worth noting that these deals are more or less the same as those that were offered by the gaming retailer for ‘Black Friday.’

See below for some of the most notable Boxing Week promotions:

Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5) — $49.99 (regularly $64.99)

Demon’s Souls (PlayStation 5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

Far Cry 6 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PlayStation 5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

NBA 2K22 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99) [PS4/Xbox One versions are $39.99]

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PlayStation 5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Returnal (PlayStation 5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PlayStation 4/5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Tales of Arise (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

The full flyer can be found here. GameStop’s Boxing Week deals run from December 26th to 31st.

Image credit: Nintendo