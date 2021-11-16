Here are GameStop Canada’s Black Friday 2021 deals

EB Games GameStop Canada has released its Black Friday 2021 flyer, offering with it some pretty solid savings on recent release games.

See below for some of the most notable deals, broken down by platform. Note that all deals are from November 19th to 29th unless otherwise specified.

Multi-platform

Alan Wake Remastered (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $29.99 (regularly $39.99) [Nov. 24th to 29th]

Back 4 Blood (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99) [Nov. 19th to 28th]

Far Cry 6 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

FIFA 22 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99) [PS4/Xbox One versions are $49.99]

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $29.99 (regularly $49.99) [Nov. 25th to 29th]

Life is Strange: True Colors (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Lost Judgment (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [Nov. 26th to 29th]

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [Nov. 24th to Dec. 4th]

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nier Replicant (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

NBA 2K22 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99) [PS4/Xbox One versions are $39.99]

NHL 22 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99) [PS4/Xbox One versions are $39.99]



Riders Republic (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Scarlet Nexus (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Sonic Colors Ultimate (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $49.99) [Nov. 21st to 30th]

Tales of Arise (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [Nov. 26th to 29th]

Nintendo

Bravely Default II — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Kirby Star Allies $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle — $379.99 ($89 in bonus value)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Paper Mario: The Origami King $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Splatoon 2 $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Super Mario Maker 2 $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

All of these deals will be offered from November 19th to 21st and November 25th to 28th, with the exception of the Switch bundle, which doesn’t become available until the 21st.

PlayStation

Deathloop (PlayStation 5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5) — $49.99 (regularly $64.99)

Demon’s Souls (PlayStation 5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PlayStation 5) — $54.99 (regularly $89.99) [PS4 version is $44.99]

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PlayStation 5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

MLB The Show 21 (PlayStation 4/5) — $39.99 (regularly $64.99)

PlayStation Plus (12-month subscription) — $46.99 (regularly $69.99)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PlayStation 5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Returnal (PlayStation 5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PlayStation 4/5) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Note that all of these PlayStation deals begin November 18th.

Xbox

Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [starts Nov. 18th, also included with Xbox Game Pass]

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-month subscription) — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)

The full GameStop Canada Black Friday 2021 flyer can be found here.

Image credit: Ubisoft