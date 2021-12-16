Freedom Mobile’s Boxing Day promotion discounts the latest Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13

Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile’s Boxing Day deals are live now with solid discounts on Smartphones, Watches, tablets and data plans.
Below you’ll find some notable phone deals, plus a list of Boxing Day plans on offer.
Apple
- iPhone 13 128GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $648 over 24 months
- iPhone 12 64GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $720 over 24 months
- iPhone 11 64GB: $0 down, $5/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $576 over 24 months
- iPhone SE 64GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing with MyTab — You save $216 over 24 months
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB: $0 down, $34/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $768 over 24 months
- iPhone 13 Pro 128GB: $0 down, $29/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $744 over 24 months
- iPhone 13 mini 128GB: $0 down, $17/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $552 over 24 months
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: $0 down, $33/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $648 over 24 months
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: $0 down, $28/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $624 over 24 months
- iPhone 12 mini 64GB: $0 down, $14/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $480 over 24 months
- Watch Series 7 41mm: $0 down, $29.08/mo financing with MyTab
- Watch Series 7 45mm: $0 down, $30.83/mo financing with MyTab
- Watch Series 6 40mm: $0 down, $20.79/mo financing with MyTab
- Watch Series 6 44mm: $0 down, $22.88/mo financing with MyTab
- Watch SE 40mm: $0 down, $18.92/mo financing with MyTab
- Watch SE 44mm: $0 down, $20.71/mo financing with MyTab
- Watch Series 5 40mm: $0 down, $14.54/mo financing with MyTab
- Watch Series 5 44mm: $0, $16.62/mo financing with MyTab
Samsung
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $720 over 24 months
- Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing with MyTab — You save $360 over 24 months
- Galaxy A32 5G 64GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing with MyTab — You save $168 over 24 months
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB: $0 down, $18/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $1,056 over 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB: $0 down, $5/mo financing with MyTab — You save $120 over 24 months
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: $0 down, $45/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $864 over 24 months
- Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $960 over 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $0 down, $78/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $816 over 24 months
- Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $0 down, $15 phone plan — You save $312 over 24 months
- Pixel 6 128GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $408 over 24 months
- Pixel 6 Pro 128GB: $0 down, $35/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $480 over 24 months
Motorola
- Motorola One 5G Ace 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing with MyTab — You save $168 over 24 months
- Moto G Power 2021 64GB: $0 down, $5/mo financing with MyTab — You save $180 over 24 months
- Moto G Pure 32GB: $0 down, $5/mo financing with MyTab — You save $72 over 24 months
- Motorola Edge 256GB: $0 down, $25/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $384 over 24 months
Find all smartphone deals available at Freedom Mobile here.
Plans
Big Gig Unlimited
- $50/mo 20GB with unlimited Talk, Text and 1GB Nationwide data
- $60/mo 20GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 1GB Nationwide Data
- $75/mo 25GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data
- $80/mo 30GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data
- $85/mo 40GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data
Big Gig Unlimited Canada/US
- $85/mo 30GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 3GB Nationwide + U.S. Data
- $115/mo 50GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB Nationwide + U.S. Data
You can check out all of Freedom Mobile’s plans here.
