fbpx
Deals

Fido releases its holiday deals

The deals include discounts on new phones and options to get hundreds in credit

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Dec 16, 202110:55 AM EST
0 comments
Fido

Fido has released its “holideal” promotions to help customers find the best deals for everyone on their shopping list.

Check out the promotions below:

  • All Fido customers also receive free delivery, financing options with zero percent interest on accessories, data overage protection, and five extra hours of data at no cost.

Comments