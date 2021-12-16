Fido releases its holiday deals

Fido has released its “holideal” promotions to help customers find the best deals for everyone on their shopping list.
Check out the promotions below:
- You can buy a 128 GB iPhone 12 Mini for $0 down and $18 a month.
- The Samsung S20FE is available for $0 down and $20 a month.
- Selected iPhones can be traded in for $600 in bill credits for a new device on certain plans with the Fido Payment Program.
- A 12GB plan is available for $50 a month when customers bring in their own device.
- All Fido customers also receive free delivery, financing options with zero percent interest on accessories, data overage protection, and five extra hours of data at no cost.