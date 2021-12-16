Fido releases its holiday deals

Fido has released its “holideal” promotions to help customers find the best deals for everyone on their shopping list.

Check out the promotions below:

You can buy a 128 GB iPhone 12 Mini for $0 down and $18 a month.

The Samsung S20FE is available for $0 down and $20 a month.

Selected iPhones can be traded in for $600 in bill credits for a new device on certain plans with the Fido Payment Program.

A 12GB plan is available for $50 a month when customers bring in their own device.