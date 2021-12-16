Here are Virgin Plus’ Boxing Day deals

Virgin Plus has revealed its list of deals ahead of ‘Boxing Day,’ including discounts on phones, tablets and free add-ons like YouTube Premium.

While the deals listed below are worthwhile, Virgin Plus’ website also emphasizes the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and other smartphones in the deal list, which aren’t actually discounted.

Also worth noting is that all orders are subject to a $50 one-time connection service fee, which can be avoided by shopping online.

Check out some notable deals from Virgin Plus’ Boxing Day sale below:

Apple

Samsung

Motorola

Google

Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB: $379 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $202 over 24 months

Google Pixel 6 128GB: $0 down, $25/mo financing — You save $336 over 24 months



TCL