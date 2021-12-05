With the end of the year fast approaching, Canada’s Geoff Keighley’s annual ‘The Game Awards’ are just around the corner on December 9th.

With that in mind, we want to know: what was your favourite game of 2021?

This year’s Game Awards nominees include Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village. But there were plenty of other great games that came out that this year, too, like Hitman 3, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Little Nightmares II, Far Cry 6, Forizon Horizon 5, the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes and Halo Infinite.

Personally, my favourite game of the year was Deathloop. I absolutely loved that title and how there are so many ways to play it, not to mention its cool weapons and even better powers. Elden Ring is also great, but I only experienced the game’s Closed Network Test (it’ll be on my list when it releases next year).

Here are some of the favourite 2021 games from MobileSyrup‘s other staff writers:

Brad Shankar: Deathloop

Brad Bennett: Loop Hero

Patrick O’Rouke: Halo Infinite

Jon Lamont: Halo Infinite

Karandeep Oberoi: FIFA 22

Let us know in the comments below what your favourite game of 2021 was.

Image credit: Bethesda