Here are The Game Awards 2021’s Canadian nominees

The full list of nominees for the 2021 Game Awards has been revealed.

Geoff Keighley, the Canadian producer of the show, hosted a brief presentation to announce all of the nominees ahead of the December 9th main event.

To start, the six titles up for the coveted Game of the Year Award are:

Deathloop (Arkane/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac/PlayStation)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

While none of the Game of the Year nominees are from Canadian studios, it’s worth noting that many other homemade games received nods.

To start, Canada dominated the ‘Innovation in Accessibility’ category, which recognizes games that excel in offering a suite of features to include more players.

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground/Xbox)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac/PlayStation)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel)

Notably, three of those five are Canadian: Far Cry 6 from Ubisoft Toronto, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos Montreal and The Vale from St. Catherines, Ontario’s Falling Squirrel. These nominees were selected by a special jury of accessibility experts that included Toronto’s own Steve Saylor.

Other Canadian nominees include:

Age of Empires IV (co-developed by Vancouver’s Relic) — Best Sim/Strategy

Boyfriend Dungeon (Montreal’s KitFox) — Games for Impact

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Vancouver’s Greg Lobanov) — Games for Impact

Far Cry 6 — Best Action, Best Performance (Giancarlo Esposito)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver) — Best Sports/Racing

Guardians of the Galaxy — Best Action/Adventure, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music

Inscryption (Vancouver’s Daniel Mullins Games) — Best Independent Game, Best Sim/Strategy

And of course, since we’re MobileSyrup, here are the five (non-Canadian) mobile nominees:

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

You can find the full list of 2021 Game Award nominees here.

Image credit: Square Enix