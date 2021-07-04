Chatr, Lucky Mobile and Public Mobile offering 2GB of bonus monthly data

Chatr, Lucky Mobile and Public Mobile are all offering 2GB of bonus data per month for at least six months with new activations on select plans.
Chatr’s offer is available with new activations on talk, text and data plans that cost at least $35. The carrier notes that the data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the six-month period.
Lucky Mobile’s offer is similar and is available with new activations on plans that cost $35 or more. The carrier notes that the SIM card must be activated by August 2nd in order to redeem the offer.
Both Chatr and Lucky Mobile’s offers are available until July 5th. You can learn more about Chatr’s offer here and about Lucky Mobile’s here.
Public Mobile’s offer differs as the carrier notes that the 2GB of monthly bonus data “will be applied for as long as you’re with us.” The data bonus will be applied to activations on $35, $40, and $50 rate plans with a promo code that will be emailed to you.
Public Mobile hasn’t specified when the offer will end. You can learn more about Public Mobile’s offer here.
